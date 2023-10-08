Bowermaster, Marvin Eugene



Marvin Eugene Bowermaster, born June 7, 1939 to Carl Wilson Bowermaster and Margie Marie Bishop in Middletown Ohio. He passed away October 5, 2023 at his home in Franklin, Ohio surrounded by his family. Marvin was a Master Carpenter and Foreman at Monsanto Laboratory later known as EG & G and retired after many years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents and first wife Myrna L Cox with whom he had three children. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Cheryl Bowermaster (Baker), three siblings Carol Ledford, Nina Russell and Fred Farler, his three children, Krystal (Tommy) Richardson of Jasper Alabama, Darrell (Jennifer Reed) Bowermaster of Liberty Twp Ohio, Carol Ann (Dan) Boosinger of Middletown Ohio. He got a lot of enjoyment from his five grandchildren Jeremy Horton, Richard Baker, Tabitha Boosinger, Todd Boosinger and Jonathan Bowermaster. He was blessed with twelve great-grandchildren, Erika and Gage Horton, Lucas, Karmyn, and Christian Baker, Scottie, Lillian and Lanie Farnsworth, Eli, Eleanore and on the way Emmett Boosinger, Aria and Jaxon Bowermaster as well as numerous cousins,nieces, nephews and friends. Marvin's sense of humor and generosity made for no stranger; to know him was to love him. He so loved his family and had a passion for camping, going to Myrtle Beach, creating things in his wood shop and researching genealogy as he contributed to the Mound Science & Energy Museum. Visitation will be held Tuesday October 10, 2023 from 10: 00 - 11:00 am at Anderson Funeral Home, located at 1357 E. Second St Franklin, Ohio. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 am. He will be laid to rest at Woodhill Cemetery 6228 Hamilton-Middletown Rd, Franklin Ohio.



