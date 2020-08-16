BOWDEN, Patricia

BOWDEN (Thomas), Patricia Joan Age 82, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully August 13, 2020, after a four-year illness. Pat was born February 13, 1938, in Xenia, OH, daughter of John & Elinor (Dean) Thomas. Preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, John Robert Thomas & Charles William Thomas, Pat is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ted Bowden; sons, William Bowden (Sonya) of Seattle, WA & Rex Bowden of Vandalia; daughter, Angela Marion Bowden of Butler Twp.; 2 sisters, Marilyn Ann Luehmann of Englewood & Polly Thomas (Jerry Folk) of Tipp City; brother, Kim Thomas (Kerry) of Tipp City; 4 grandsons, Nikolay Marion, Richard, Kyle & Nicholas Bowden, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Pat was a 1956 graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School where she was in the first kickline. In the late sixties, she was an instructor at H&R Block in Kansas City. She was an enrolled agent with the IRS and Pat owned and managed Bowden's Tax Service from 1974-2002. She co-owned Tool Testing Lab with her husband, Ted, which was started in Vandalia in 1988. Pat was a member of Polk Grove Church where she and Ted were married on June 13, 1957. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia on Wednesday evening (8/19) from 5-7 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, (8/20) at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Polk Grove Church Scholarship Fund, 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414 or to the Vandalia-Butler Foundation, P.O. Box 722, Vandalia, OH 45377 in Pat's memory.

