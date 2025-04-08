Bowcock, Joan



BOWCOCK, Joan Johnson Age 88 of Fairfield passed away Monday April 1, 2025. She was born December 12,1936 in Perry, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Andrew Harrison and Eunice (nee Pelfrey) Johnson. On September 26, 1953, she married William (Bo) Lee Bowcock and he preceded her in death on November 20, 2017. Mrs. Bowcock was a Godly Christian woman and is now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior. She was a loved member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Fairfield since July 3, 1977. She loved teaching her Sunday School class and working with women in the Women's Missionary Union. Mrs. Bowcock was the first freshman to be on the Milan Indians Basketball Cheer Squad. She cheered for the Indians in 1953 when Milan went to the semi-finals. She remained a faithful fan. Favorite movie, HOOSIERS. Mr. & Mrs. Bowcock owned and operated Dixie Auto Top since 1972. They had three children Linda (David R.) Ensor, William (Michele) Bowcock, and Timothy (Emma) Bowcock; seven grandchildren Carrie (Craig) Coffey, David A. (Lindsay) Ensor, Tyler Bowcock, Alexis Dickison, Patricia Bowcock, Mikenlee Bowcock, and Garrett Bowcock; six great grandchildren Josie (Keith) Newland, Kylee Coffey, Mason Ensor, Brody Ensor, Isla Gadson, and Oakley Bowcock; five brothers and sisters, Logan Johnson, Carolyn Johnson, Edna Mae (Harold) Himes, Jack (Ruth) Johnson, Carl Johnson and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mrs. Bowcock was also preceded in death by her sister, Lexa Applegate, brother Andrew Johnson, and granddaughter Constance Lynn Ensor. Visitation on Friday April 11, 2025 at the Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 5742 Pleasant Avenue, Fairfield from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with David R. Ensor, officiating along with Pastor Daniel Keaton. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



