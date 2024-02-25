Bovey, Marie

BOVEY (Jenkins), Marie Ellen



Marie Ellen Bovey 82, of St. Paris, passed away in her home on February 23 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in St. Paris, Ohio to the parents of Worden and Alma (Beaty) Jenkins. She married the love of her life Arthur Bovey on Oct 7, 1960. Together they raised 2 sons, Rick (Melinda)Bovey and Douglas (Paula) Bovey all of St. Paris. Services to honor Marie's life will be held at the First Baptist Church, 138 Plum Street, St. Paris, Ohio on Saturday March 2, 2024 at 12:00pm, Pastor Jeremy Spence officiating. The family will receive guests from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Marie's complete obituary tribute may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com.





