Bourne, Ivan

Ivan was born on November 6, 1941 to Grace (nee Smith) and Ezra Bourne and raised in Mixersville, IN. He is the beloved father of Stacey (Dave) Drewes and Chris (Julie) Bourne; cherished grandfather of Jared (Kristina) Drewes and Rachael Drewes; loving brother of Opal Bourne (the late James) Wespiser; and special friend of Hazel Davidson. Ivan was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Jane (nee Gerber). He will be deeply missed. www.paulryoungfuneralhome.com

