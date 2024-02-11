Bourekas, Louis

Bourekas, Dr. Louis G.



Dr. Louis George Bourekas, 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday morning, February 5, 2024. Dr. Bourekas was born in Warren, Ohio on August 25, 1936, the son of the late George and Maria (Kontos) Bourekas.



He was a 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, a graduate of Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa and a 1965 graduate of The Ohio State University Dental School. Upon graduation from dental school, Dr. Bourekas located in Springfield, Ohio and practiced dentistry in Springfield and Dayton, and was a volunteer at the Clark County Health Department.



Dr. Bourekas married Mary Petticrew in 2002 and she preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mrs. Katherine Bourekis; nephew, Dr. George Bourekis and his wife, Christina; niece, Maria (Bourekis) Markopoulos and her husband, Father Jerry Markopoulos; nephew, Gerald Stavlas and his wife, Victoria; many cousins; grand nephews and nieces; several Godchildren; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. James Bourekas and his sister, Mrs. Tresa (Bourekas) Stavlas.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Warren, Ohio. Viewing will be held in the church from 10:00  11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio next to his beloved parents.



In lieu of flowers, please make your contributions to St. Demetrios Church, 449 High St. NE, Warren, OH 44481.



The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family in Springfield and the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Home is assisting in Warren. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





