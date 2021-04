BOTSCHNER, Gerda F.



Gerda F. Botschner, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend departed life on earth due to COVID-19 on December 29, 2020. A



Celebration of Life service is planned for her on May 7, 2021. The service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek, Ohio, at 11 AM. COVID-19 protocols at that time will be followed.