Botelho, Suzanne "Sue Botelho"



Suzanne (Sue) Botelho, 89 of Pickerington, passed away Friday, July 25, 2025 at her home. Sue was born August 2, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Robert & Aurelia Valiquette. Sue was a 1953 graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School. She was married on June 11,1955 to John Botelho, who proceeded her in death on June 18, 2015. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, & great great grandmother. Family was very important to her. After a career in banking, she retired from Bank One in 1996. She was a devoted Catholic & an avid OSU Buckeye fan. Sue is survived by four children, John Botelho, Richard (Kama) Botelho, Beth Botelho, & Mary Jane (Duran) Yetkinler; grandchildren, Stacy Hoffman, Haley Preston, Chris Jones, Ashley Botelho, Andrew Jones, Allison (Casey) Boldt, Eren Yetkinler & Jenni Yetkinler; step-grandchildren, Josh Swingle, Christin Lavelle, Maryellen (Bart) Sims; great grandchildren, Austin Day, Jeffery Day, Kane (Ariel) Russell, Melissa Slatzer, Blade Russell, Harland Botelho, Briley Cabiness, Phoenix Jones, Adelina Cabiness, & Sawyer Duffey; step-great grandchildren, Raegan Sherfey, Christian Lemon, Sydney Lavelle, Scarlett Sims, Krosby Sims, & Cheyenne Swingle; great-great grandchildren, Stormi & KJ Russell; & several nieces & nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her daughter Jenny Botelho-Pugh, two infant daughters; sisters, Jeanne (Richard) Stein, & Carol Watkins. Friends & family may visit from 4-7pm Friday August 1, at Dwayne R Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Rd N, Pickerington OH 43147, where a vigil service will be held at 6:45pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am Saturday August 2 at Seton Parish Catholic Church, 600 Hill Rd N Pickerington OH 43147. Interment following mass at Resurrection Cemetery.



