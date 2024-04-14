Bosse, Kay

Bosse, Kay Darlene

Kay Darlene Bosse, age 75, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Azura Memory Care in Clinton, Wisconsin, where she had lived for the past 3 years. Kay was born May 28, 1948, in Dayton, OH, to the late Dorance Wayne and Dara Jane Taylor (nee Karns).

Kay is survived by her two children, Benjamin (Andrea) Bosse; Sarah (Jeremy) Shea; her two grandsons, Owen and Isaac; and her brother Karlton (Deb) Taylor.

Kay was very involved in Dayton's theatre community. She will be remembered as a performer, director, and teacher by many.

A celebration of her remarkable life will be planned for later in the summer for all mentees, colleagues, and loved ones.

