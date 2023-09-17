Bosnyak, Mary



Mary Bosnyak, age 98, of Kettering passed away on September 3, 2023. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 5, 1925 to the late Romney and Mary DeVore. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe; siblings, Harriett Mellot and Forrest DeVore. Mary is survived by her children, Zan Broyles, Joseph (Patty) Bosnyak, Suzy (Judd) Plattenburg; grandchildren, Lisa Bosnyak, Leeann (Joe) Kinsey, Joe (Teresa) Plattenburg; along with many other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com