Borton, James Kay



James Kay Borton, age 82 of Tipp City passed away Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Grandview Hospital, Dayton. He was born on December 6, 1941 in Portland, Indiana the son of Harvey Dale & Dorothy Maxine (Shumaker) Borton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving from July 24, 1959 to December 5, 1962 and was in the Amphibious Construction Battalion. He was a Union Carpenter for over 30 years. He was a member of the Tipp City IOOF Lodge and the Tipp City American Legion. He was a life member of the NRA, NMLRA and the ASSRA. He was the Chief Range Officer for the NMLRA and the Schuetzenmeister for the ASSRA. He loved hunting and being outdoors and anything related to guns. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Cindy Lou (Russell) Borton; children Timothy (Joan) Borton, Kim Borton, Josh (Jean) Borton, and Joe (Catherine) Borton; grandchildren Tyrone, Katie, Falcon, Hailey, Brooke and John; Great grandchildren Kayla, Rickey, Eli and Oaklee; brothers Greg Slates, Tom Pitts and Dennis Pitts and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, great grandson Kyle Borton and his sisters Linda and Fairie. He loved his family more than anything else, and will be missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in James' memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com