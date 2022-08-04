BORS, Alexander



"Sonny"



Alexander "Sonny" Bors, age 92, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born June 5, 1930, in Middletown, the son of Louis and Mary (Csazny) Bors. Sonny was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. He worked on a farm his entire life and enjoyed all the aspects of farming. Sonny retired after 51 years of driving a semi-truck as an owner operator. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Helen (Cliff) Gorski; brothers, William (Marilyn) Bors; Louis (Dorothy) Bors; and a great-grandson Logen Martin. Sonny is survived by his wife of 63 years Christine Bors; daughter, Linda (Vic) Shepherd; son, Alexander "Bubba" Bors II; grandchildren, Pam (Barry) Martin, Harold Nuss, Samantha (Jason) Stratton; great-grandchildren, Stephen Gibson, Kenna Stratton, Chesten Martin, Everett and Jolene Stratton; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends



Visitation will be 10:00 am- 11:30 am, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 am with Father Civille as officiant. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, Ohio with Deacon Jack Schaefer as officiant. The family requests casual attire.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.



