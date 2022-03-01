BOROWY, William "Bill"



William (Bill) Borowy passed away peacefully on February 14, 2022, at the age of 82 in Alexandria, Virginia. Bill was born on April 30th, 1939, in Erie, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph and Helen Jean (Stritzkowski) Borowy. Married to his best friend and wife, Mariclaire "Mimi" (Baker) Borowy, sharing more than 39 wonderful, adventurous, and loving years



together. For Bill's full obituary please refer to



www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com