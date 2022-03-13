BORNHORST, Elton E.



Died peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the age of 85, in Kettering, Ohio. He was born on June 10, 1936, in



Minster, Ohio, to Anthony and Loretta (Sommer) Bornhorst. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University with an MBA from Xavier University. He held both teaching and administrative positions in the Mad River School District and other school districts.



Elton was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and a member of the church choir. He served as a docent at the Dayton Art Museum. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing bridge, playing golf, and was a lifelong Ohio State Football fan. Go Bucks!



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 17, 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 16 from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., and from 9:30-10:30 am on Thursday at the church.

