Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

BORNHORST, Elton

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BORNHORST, Elton E.

Died peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the age of 85, in Kettering, Ohio. He was born on June 10, 1936, in

Minster, Ohio, to Anthony and Loretta (Sommer) Bornhorst. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University with an MBA from Xavier University. He held both teaching and administrative positions in the Mad River School District and other school districts.

Elton was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and a member of the church choir. He served as a docent at the Dayton Art Museum. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing bridge, playing golf, and was a lifelong Ohio State Football fan. Go Bucks!

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 17, 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 16 from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., and from 9:30-10:30 am on Thursday at the church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
MACK-McGARRY, Cathe
4
SCHADE, Donald
5
Arnesen, Alan
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top