Bordewisch, Mary Ann



Age 75, passed away peacefully at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on September 12, 2024 She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, Martin Edward Bordewisch. Also preceded in death by her parents Charles E. Kenney and Ruth Ann Kenney Sacksteder, her brother Michael Kenney, and great-granddaughter Maya Lee Robinson. She is survived by her four children Jane (David) Siders, Doug Worley, Brian (Terry Henning) Worley, and Jill Worley. Grandchildren Krista (Britton) Wyckoff, Shannon (Michael) Sheehy, Tyler Siders, Katie (Joe) Schroeder, and Nathan Robinson. Two great-granddaughters, Lennix Siders and Alyson Sheehy. As well as her two sisters and five brothers. Mary retired from Delco after 30 years. She loved golfing and getting together with her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Mary always thought of others before herself and never wanted to ask for help or be a burden. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue. A memorial service will follow immediately beginning at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420



