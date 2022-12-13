BORCHERS,



Robert William



Age 56 of Jamestown, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father William Borchers and brother Dwayne Borchers. He is survived by his daughter Katrina (Dallas) Nuncio, mother Norma Borchers, grandchildren Adalyn Nuncio, Raiden Nuncio, and Rivian Nuncio, brother Brian Borchers, sisters Sherryl Borchers and Tina (Steven) Moody, nieces Natasha (John) Vest, Tiffany Creditt, and Brianna (Josh) Fenn, great-nephews and great-nieces Isaiah, Brylan, Major, Jaxson, Kynslee, Dalton, and Lillian, many friends that loved him, and the staff from Miami Valley Hospital for their great care Dr. Desire, Nurse Hayley, and Donise with Hospice of Dayton. Robert will be remembered for his strength. Through his singing, he inspired others and changed their lives with an all-encompassing belief in God. "Just believe." Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2040 W. 2nd St, Xenia, Ohio. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 15.



