Borchers, James Andrew



James Andrew Borchers, age 80, of Mason and formerly of Vandalia passed away on Tuesday, July 15, 2005, at Brookwood Retirement Community, Cincinnati. He was born on September 18, 1944, in Vandalia the son of Nelson C. & Maxine F. (Bricker) Borchers. He was a 1962 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and retired from Inland GM in the late 90's after 30 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War where he earned a Bronze Star. He was a former school bus driver for the Kings Mills School District. He loved fishing and was an avid NASCAR, Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeye fan. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Kyung (Ahn) Borchers; step-daughter Emma (Paul) Golias; grandchildren Katie Golias and Jimmy Golias; brothers John (Dianna) Borchers and Jerry (Mary Ann) Borchers; sisters Joyce (Carl) McGourk and JoAnn Borchers; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Graveside Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 11:00 am at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com