BOOR, Donald R.



65, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born in Shelby, Ohio, on November 2, 1956, the son of the late Wilmer



"Salo" and Virginia (Kirkendall) Boor. Don earned his Bachelors of Manufacturing Engineering from General



Motors Institute and furthered his education by earning an M.B.A. from the University of Dayton. Following that he obtained his Professional Engineer license. He worked as a first article inspector at Honeywell and previously worked as an engineer at General Motors/Delphi for 31 years. In addition to his work, Don also farmed at his home. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, New Carlisle. He is survived by his son, Michael S. Boor; step-son, Jared Leffel and his fiancé, Ysabel Miller; step- daughter, Jessica Curtis; brother, John Boor; and sisters, Sue Fisher and Patty Boor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. (Claes) Boor in 2017. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Don's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the First United Methodist Church, 220 S. Main St., New Carlisle with Rev. Hyo-Jin Kim presiding. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at



