Bookwalter, Bonnie L.



Bonnie Masters Bookwalter, 84, of Miamisburg, passed away on August 27, 2023. She was born on May 27, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio. Bonnie was a graduate of Springboro High School and lived most of her life in Ohio. She loved reading novels and was a gifted painter. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Bonnie was survived by her sister and best friend, Carol (Bud) Beam; brother, David Masters; son Jim (Sheila) Bookwalter; daughter, Vicki Everett; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; as well as a special friend in Alabama, Patricia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma Toth and Howard Masters; husband, Fred Bookwalter; son, Sam Bookwalter; brother, Sonny (Ruthie) Masters; sister-in-law, Sally Masters; and her niece, Christy Ellis.Private family services will be held. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



