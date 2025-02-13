Booker, Freda M.



Freda M. Booker, 90, of Middletown, passed away Monday, February 10, 2025 at The Winfield at Middletown. She was born in Letcher County, Kentucky on October 8, 1934, the daughter of Carl and Marie (Turner) Jones. Freda had a wonderful career in the secretarial field, having worked for Armco Steel Corp. and L.N. Primac Loan Company and as a front desk receptionist for Trenton Dental. She was a dedicated lifetime member of Grace Baptist Church. Her loving and faithful spirit helped her care for her parents and her brothers when needed. Back in the day Freda enjoyed playing softball, and in more recent years she enjoyed boating and going to the casino. And she certainly adored her dogs. Most of all, Freda loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her children, Vicki (Bobby) Fry & David "Scott" (Dana) Booker; grandchildren, Courtney (David) Roberts-Wilson, Lauren (Jacob) Barnes, Brooklyn Booker & Shelby Booker; and great grandchildren, Brady, Rowen, Tenley & Remy. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Booker; and brothers, Buryl Jones & Lee Jones. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 14, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Rev. Dr. Roger Green officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005 - OR - the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



