Booher, Kathleen "Kathy"



Kathleen "Kathy" Sue Booher, age 75, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born December 24, 1947 to Ernest Frank Roush & Beulah I. (Elliott) Knobloch in Dayton, Ohio.



She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Roger Wayne Booher; sister Rose Fleming.



She will be missed and remembered Tony Booher (Brenda) of West Milton, Steve (Christy) Booher of West Milton; grandchildren Cody, Levi, Dustin Booher, Jade (Zack) Combs, and Laken Mason; great grandchildren Raylin and Cooper Combs; sisters Alice (Sam) Rizzo of Dayton, Irene (Joe) Swisshelm of Englewood, Evelyn Rizzo of Lakeview.



Kathy loved line dancing with her husband Roger, spending time with her grandchildren, going out to eat with family and friends, reading books, and going shopping.



The family will receive friends from 9-11 AM on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Polk Grove Cemetery, Butler Township. Online memories of Kathy may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

