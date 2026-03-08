Bonnie Bauer

Bauer, Bonnie Ann



Bonnie Ann Bauer, 83, of New Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026 at her home. She was born March 2nd, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of James and Marie (Matthews) Herman. Bonnie devoted over 30 years of her career as a dental assistant at the office of Dr. Mardis in Yellow Springs. She also gave of her time as a volunteer at the Montessori school in Yellow Springs. A faithful member of North Hampton Community Church, Bonnie enjoyed participating in Bible studies and treasured the fellowship she shared with her church family. Her faith was an important part of her life and guided the way she cared for others. Bonnie had a lifelong love of ice skating. From a young age she spent countless hours on the ice and later shared that passion by teaching others to skate at Hara Arena and skated into her 80's at the Springfield ice rink. Although she was raised a city girl, Bonnie's life took a beautiful turn when she met and married her husband, Charlie in July 1963 and embraced farm life wholeheartedly, finding joy in country living. She loved canning, tending to flowers, and raising her children on the farm, which brought her immense pride and happiness. Bonnie's home became a gathering place for family and friends. It was the setting for celebrations, weddings, laughter-filled get-togethers, and countless summer days spent around the pond. She loved being active outdoors with her children-swimming, hiking, and playing tennis-creating memories that will always be cherished. More than anything, Bonnie loved her family. She found her greatest joy in being a wife, mother, and the heart of a home that welcomed everyone. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered by those who were blessed to know her. Bonnie is survived by two daughters: Dr. Annette Bauer and Marie Anderson (Dr. David Anderson); two grandchildren: Charlie Waughtel (Brianna) and Emily Bauer; brother, James Herman; sister-in-law, Karen Herman; brother-in-law, Ralph Acton; great-grandson, Kade and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charlie Bauer; daughter, Suzanne Hopper; brother, John Herman and two sisters-in-law: Rosie Herman and Melanie Acton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12th, 2026, from 5-7 p.m. at North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr., North Hampton, Ohio. A funeral service celebrating her life will be Friday, March 13th, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com