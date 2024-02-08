Bonner, Wanda Carol
Wanda "Carol" Bonner, 77, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024. A visitation will be held from 2 PM 4 PM on Monday, February 12, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will follow at 4 PM. Following the services, Carol's wishes were to be cremated. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.
Funeral Home Information
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH
45342