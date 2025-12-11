Broyles-Logsdon, Bonita



Bonita Broyles-Logsdon 96 was born February 25, 1929, to the late Roy E. Sr and Robbie M. Pace, in Mound Valley, Kansas. Her family moved to Parsons Kansas and lived there for most of her childhood before moving to Dayton in 1947. She played the piano in church from her teenage years to the age of 92. She is survived by her sons, Richard M. (Mike) Broyles, of Vandalia, Ohio, David A (Mary) Broyles, of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Jul-Lin M. (Robert "Ed") Harness, of New Carlisle, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Mary Broyles, of Lakewood, Colorado; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and 3 more on the way. She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Logsdon, sons, Edward L. "Eddie" Broyles, Jr., Stanley "Stan" C. Broyles; daughter-in-law, Carol Broyles; grandson, Dwight G. Harness; siblings, Betty M. Peyton and Roy E. Pace Jr.; first husband, Edward "Ed" L. Broyles Sr. Private Services will be held at the family's convenience. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com