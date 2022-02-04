BONHAM, Olive Marian



Private Services for Olive M. Bonham, age 97, of Hamilton, Ohio, will be held at The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, Ohio, with Dr. John Lewis officiating. Olive M. Bonham, daughter of Clyde and



Jeanette Pearl (Miller) Randall, was born on May 29, 1924, in Aurora, Indiana, and died January 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the youngest of six brothers and two sisters. Olive graduated from Aurora High School. On January 27, 1945, she married the love of her life, Glenn R. Bonham. They moved to Hamilton, Ohio, that same year. Olive was a devoted and supportive wife and proud mother of five children. Her family meant everything to her. Olive was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn R. Bonham and son, Glenn R. Bonham II. Olive loved the Lord and modeled a Christian heart. She never had a cross word with anyone and always found the best in everyone she met. She was polite and gracious. Even in her last days she always said thank you and I love you. Olive ran the race set before her and is now resting in the arms of our loving Lord. Olive will be deeply missed by her children, John and Linda Bonham, Joan and Doug Hoover, Beth and Doug Ewald, and Bruce and Amy Bonham. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. Olive was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or an organization of your choice. Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

