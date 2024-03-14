Bond, Renna Jeanne



BOND, Renna Jeanne (Stanley), age 94 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on March 10, 2024. She was preceded in death in 2004 by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert G. Bond; her parents, Campbell and Helen Stanley; brothers Fred and Donald Stanley; sisters Karletta Stanley, Loretta Potter and Gloria Stafford. Jeanne and Bob were both Kiser graduates.



Jeanne is survived by two daughters, Janis Paxton and Barbara Potts (David); and two sons, Mark Bond (Caregiver) and Bruce Bond (Melissa).



Ten treasured grandchildren: Brian Paxton (Nicki), Adam Paxton, Audra (Potts) Rowzee (Greg), Justin Potts, Jason Bond, Kristy (Bond) Crace, Emily (Bond) Tith, Eric Bond (Karla), Sam Bond (Rosie), and Shane Bond (Brook).



Sixteen wonderful great grandchildren: Grace, Malia, and Addison Paxton; Brennan and Cooper Rowzee; McKinsey Bond and Ethan and Sienna Crace; Maxwell, Gianna and Joleen Tith, Stella Bond; Jackson (JJ) and Josie Bond, Tanner and Thaddeus (Tad) Bond.



Jeanne is also survived by her brother Paul Stanley and sister-in-law Susie Stanley (Donald) as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Jeanne leaves behind her adorable Bichon Frise, Sophie, whom Jeanne adored. Sophie followed Jeanne everywhere. She and her first puppy were a Therapy Team. They visited nursing homes and rehab centers.



Jeanne retired after 30 years from Wayne High School where she worked for five different principals. She was a member of: Aldersgate Methodist Church, the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) for 28 years, the Senior Center of Huber Heights and the Huber Heights Republican Women's Club.



Jeanne loved to read and crochet and knit for her family. All family members received baby booties, blankets, sweaters, afghans and pillows. She was also a respected seamstress.



Funeral service 11 AM Monday, March 18, 2024 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 5464 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Mary Jo Yeakel officiating. Interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery on Dixie Drive in Dayton. Jeanne will be laid to rest beside her dear husband. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



