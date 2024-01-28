Boltz, Barry Lee



age 80, of Xenia, OH, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 5-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A private family service and inurnment at Dayton Memorial Park will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Diabetes Dayton at diabetesdayton.org. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones, and his love and laughter will be missed by all who knew him. May he rest in eternal peace.



