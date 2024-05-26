Bolton, Nancy J.



Nancy Joan Wingate McClish Bolton, 94, of Monroe, Ohio, died on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Nancy was born in Findlay, Ohio on Saturday, April 26 1930 to parents Bryan Wingate and Anna Bernette (Burrell) Wingate. Nancy spent her early years as a homemaker in Findlay raising five children. She enjoyed a large extended family in the Findlay/Van Buren/Rawson area. Nancy relocated to Monroe, Ohio, where she subsequently was employed as a school secretary for the Middletown Public School System. During her time with the Middletown Public School System, she also earned her GED through the Adult Basic and Literacy Education (ABLE) program. Nancy retired in 2002 from the Middletown Public School System and following her retirement accepted a position with the Middletown Adult Basic and Literacy Education (ABLE) as a Community Education Monitor assisting others in also obtaining their GED equivalency. In addition to employment with the ABLE program, Nancy remained very active with many of her varied interests including crafts, reading, sewing, quilting and gardening. Nancy was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church, the Monroe Historical Society and the National Button Society. Nancy is survived by sons, Dennis McClish (Mary Jean), Wayne McClish (Sue), Pat McClish (Lourelle); and daughters, Penny Dye (Lyle) and Connie Weldon (Jack); sister-in-law, Donna Wingate; nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by Maurice McClish, Donald Bolton and William Riggs; brothers, Dale Wingate and Harry Wingate; sister, Lois Wingate Hart-Jordon; one grandchild; and two great grandchildren. Funeral Service and visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2024 at Wilson -Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Visitation will be 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Mound Cemetery in Monroe, Ohio following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monroe Historical Society or to the Monroe United Methodist Church. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com