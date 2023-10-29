Bolle, Hilda R.



Hilda R. Bolle age 94 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Forest Glen Health Campus. Hilda was born the daughter of Carmelo & Maria Ricciardi on January 23, 1929, in Beverly, Massachusetts. She is preceded in death by her parents. Hilda is survived by her loving children John (Jane) Bolle of Springfield, & Joanne (Tom) Taylor of Ostrander; brother Hugh (Linda) Ricciardi; sisters Mary Gray & Josephine Dunphy; grandchildren Joseph Michael Bolle, & Michael Patrick (Julie) Hoertt; several nieces, nephews, & a host of friends. Hilda was a faithful Catholic & enjoyed attending Mass at several local Parishes. She was a graduate of Westbrook Junior College & for over 41 years she was the Vice President of the family business Ted Bolle Millwork Inc. Hilda enjoyed riding & showing horses with her favorite being the American Saddlebred. Over the years she had several Great Dane K9 companions. Hilda enjoyed traveling, some of her most memorable trips were when she visited Italy. To her family's amazement she traveled to Italy by herself when she was 80 years old. Hilda's Italian American heritage was important to her, and she enjoyed preparing the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. Hilda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Funeral Home Information

