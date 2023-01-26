BOGGS, Dolores Kathryn



Age 86, formerly of Toledo and Kettering, OH, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at Brookdale Monroe Assisted Living. She was born on September 17, 1936, in Avella, PA, to John and Kathryn (Brinsky) Sporka. Dolores retired at age 55 as an Account Representative for Travelers Insurance after 30 years of service. For 11 years she was the primary caregiver for her mother and daughter until their passing. A talented crafter, she had a passion for craft shows, and enjoyed sewing clothing for ornamental geese and Barbie Dolls, which she also collected.



Dolores is survived by her children, Katha (Tim) Lemoine and William "Biff" (Laurie) Boggs; grandchildren, Justin (Tiffany) Parsons, Danielle Mahl (Matt Bogart), Andrew Parsons, Adrianne Mahl, and Evan Mahl; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ann Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marisa "Missy" Parsons; and grandson, Preston Boggs.



Visitation will be Sunday, January 29 from 1-3 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Deacon James Dudley presiding.



Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be shared at www.sujkowski.com.

