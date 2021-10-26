BOGEL, Thomas "Tom"



Thomas "Tom" Bogel, passed away at home on Friday, October 15, 2021. Tom was born in Austin, Texas, on September 26, 1946, to Tompkins and Kay (Johnson) Bogel. He leaves



behind: his loving wife of 48 years, Terry (Nealon); four



children, Diane Brown (Jim), William Bogel (Anne), Deborah Collins (Ken), and Matthew Bogel (Sica); 10 grandkids; and brother Charles Bogel.



Tom was an avid reader, a life-long learner, and a kind soul. His precise nature and detailed thinking helped him excel in his engineering profession. His quiet persistence helped him excel in life. Tom was well respected both personally and



professionally, as he combined his high standards with a soft touch to get things done. He enjoyed working outdoors and on landscape projects. A reserved man, he put up with the natural chaos of his large, loving family and enjoyed watching it grow over the years. He will be missed dearly.



The family will begin to receive friends at 10 am., and the Memorial Funeral Mass will begin at 11am., Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with Father Larry Tharp, Celebrant.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 https://www.rmhc.org/donate or



Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242. https://m25m.org/donate/



Condolences may be offered to the family at



www.avancefuneralhome.com