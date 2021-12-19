Hamburger icon
BOCOCK, Shirley

BOCOCK (Flynn), Shirley Lee

Age 70, of West Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born on September 6, 1951, in Herndon, Virginia, to the late John and Eva Flynn. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by six siblings. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Arthur Bocock; two daughters, Julie Eustache and Dawn (Jonathan Gill) Bocock; two grandchildren, Trisha Eustache and Avery Bocock; great-grandson, Gabe Eustache; sister, Evelyn Spencer; and brother, Marty Flynn. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on December 21, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home-South Chapel located at 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. To share a memory in the family guest book, please visit


