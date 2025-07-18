Bockrath, Dennis Edward



Dennis Edward Bockrath was born in Dayton, Ohio to Frank Paul and Evelyn Virginia (nee Barnett) Bockrath on March 16th, 1949, and passed away with his family by his side in Lakewood Ranch, Florida on July 13th, 2025, at the age of 76.



Dennis was the loving husband to Shea (nee Springer) Bockrath for 26 years. Dennis leaves behind two stepsons Brandon (Cherie) Bennett and Brett (Rachel) Bennett, four grandchildren Alaina Bennett, Leanna Bennett, Kayla Bennett, and Bailey Freeman. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents and both brothers David "Cork" Bockrath and Randy Bockrath (Debbie).



Dennis attended Belmont High School and received his BA from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. He was the founder, and former owner of Bockrath Heating & Cooling in Milford, Ohio. Dennis loved to take his boat on fishing trips with his brother Cork and cousins to Michigan and Canada for small mouth bass. Dennis' love for boating brought him to Bradenton, Florida to retire and spend time doing what he loved in the Tampa Bay area.



Dennis' family welcomes friends to his visitation on Wednesday July 23rd, 2025, at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park located at 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, Florida from 5-8pm. A funeral mass will be on Thursday July 24, 2025, at 10am located at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church located at 12905 SR-70, Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Dennis will be laid to rest at Palms Memorial Park Mausoleum in Sarasota, Florida.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to (EWTN) Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, Alabama 35210



