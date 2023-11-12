Bockoven, Betty

Bockoven (Horn), Betty Jane H. "Shorty"



Betty "Shorty" Bockoven, 94, of Indian Lake, OH died on November 3, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview OH, from 2-3 pm. Father Mike Nartker S.M. will officiate a service at 3:00 pm. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel

205 S. Main St.

Lakeview, OH

43331

https://www.shoffstallfuneralhome.com/