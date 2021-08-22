BOBLITT-FESSLER,



Eleanor Elizabeth "Ellie"



20, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 16th, 2021. She was born March 3rd, 2001, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William "Bill Fessler and Sara Boblitt Warren. Ellie loved, and was deeply loved by her family and close friends. She adored her time spent at Marmon Valley Farms. She had a passion for animals all her life especially her dog Nala and her puppy Honey. Ellie was a loving, compassionate girl. She was silly with a zeal for



sarcasm. Her genuinely authentic smile could light up your soul. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Ellie is survived by her dad Bill Fessler; her mother and step-father, Sara and Walter Warren; siblings: Sally Boblitt and Luke Fessler; grandmothers: Lexie Boblitt and Marilyn Fessler; aunts and uncles: Richard Boblitt, Mindy Fessler and Sara Ann Summers; cousins: Michael and Molly Boblitt, Matthew Porter, Bernadette Dunn and Andrew Dunn; her boyfriend,



Christopher Trimble. Ellie is preceded in death by her grandfathers: Ronald Boblitt and William H. Fessler II. A celebration of Ellie's life will be Wednesday, August 25th at 12 noon. The family will receive friends from 10:30-12 on Wednesday.



Burial will follow in Garlough Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to animal Welfare League of Clark County or PAWS Animal Shelter of Champaign County. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



