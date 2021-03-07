BOBBITT, Wanda Marie



Age 92, of Riverside, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Bobbitt;



parents, Hurkus and Ruth Combs; siblings, Harold Combs,



Betty Sue Overbee and Dennis Combs; sister-in-law, Maxine Combs and Darlene Combs; and brothers-in-law, Jr. Overbee and Buddy Griever. She is survived by her children, Vicki (Tom)



Garrett, M. Duane (Debbie) Bobbitt; grandchildren, Max Luke (Marisa) Bobbitt, Sarah (Elliott Davis) Bobbit, Zach (Jessica) Bobbitt, Leah (Paul) Bascom, Steven (Mary) Garrett, Bryce (Kari) Garrett and Diane Garrett, siblings Wilma Dean Griever, Hurkus (Freda) Combs and Phyllis (Ben) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Shirley Combs and Evelyn Combs, and numerous nieces and nephews. Wanda was a teacher in Kentucky then moved to



Indianapolis. She decided to relocate to Dayton where she worked at NCR. It was there she met Max and they were



married July 8, 1955. Wanda enjoyed being a mother and traveling with her family. She is greatly loved and will be missed. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd., with



Rhonda Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10am until the time of



service on Monday, March 8. In lieu of flowers memorial



contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



