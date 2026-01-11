Bobbie Clark

Clark, Bobbie Humphrey



born 19 February 1949, in Widener, AR. She transitioned from this life to her eternal home on 25 December 2025. She moved to Dayton, OH to work at WPAFB where she retired after 32 years of service. She was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Delta Phi Zeta Chapter in Dayton.



She leaves to cherish her memory her caring and loving daughters, Renae (Nekio) Canty and Bridgette (Louis) Shepard; son, Todd Clark; special God children, Glenda and Sonya Freeman, Brenda Myers, Kristi Adams, Raymond Black Jr.; sisters, Ida Faye Humphrey and Rosemary Humphrey; brothers, Leo Humphrey, James (Rena) Humphrey Sr., and Jake (Loistine) Humphrey III; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.



On Friday Jan 16, 2026; Visitation will be held at 12 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Hollencamp Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. (Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory)



