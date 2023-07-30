BOBAY, Phillip M.



BOBAY, Phillip M., 82, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Forest Glen. He was born November 4, 1940 in Ft. Wayne, IN the son of the late Wilbur and Isabelle (Lauer) Bobay. Phil served in the 122ND Fighter Wing in the Ohio Air National Guard for seven years. He retired from Navistar after 38 years of service. After retirement he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and St. Vincent DePaul Society. He was an avid bicycle rider, music lover and musician, playing guitar and banjo for the Springfield Banjo Band and Kiwanis Band. Survivors include his wife Janice (Benecke); two children, Michael & Becky Bobay, Delaware, OH and Audrey & Brad VanHoose, Springfield, OH; one brother, Donald & Sherry Bobay, Ft. Wayne, IN; one sister-in-law, Sandy Bobay and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas. The family would like to thank all the staff at Forest Glen, Mercy Health and Ohio's Hospice for their excellent care. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or St. Bernard Catholic Church.



