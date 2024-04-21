Boatright, John L.



John L. Boatright, Age 81, of Hamilton, OH passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 13, 2024. He was born October 12, 1942 in Oxford OH, to the late Leslie and Stella (Walters) Boatright. John graduated from Talawanda High School, Class of 1961. On February 13, 1965, he married Kay Jasbring, and they had a wonderful marriage of 59 years. They never spent a day apart and their devotion to each other never wavered. They were blessed with two sons, of whom he was very proud, loved dearly and was happiest when he was with them. They received so much pleasure traveling to Florida to spend time with their sons. He was the best husband and father that anyone could ever have. He loved watching Ohio State Football and Kentucky Basketball games and discussing the games of the day with them. He looked forward to trips each fall to Ohio Stadium for Ohio State Buckeye Football games. He was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, Southwest Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters and served his country as a member of the Ohio Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife Kay Boatright, sons Bryan Boatright (Orlando, Florida), Chris Boatright (Lake Mary, Florida), his sister-in-law Shirley Boatright (Tennessee) and the family of John Johnson, whom he also considered to be like family, especially Chris Johnson that he thought of as his grandson. He is also survived by nephews, nieces and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jack Boatright and his sister Patsy Newman. The family would like to express a special thank you to the caring staff of Hospice of Southwest Ohio for the compassionate care that he received from them. His wishes were that any memorials in his remembrance should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children and that private services would be held with the family. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



