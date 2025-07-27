BOARIO, Augustina F.



AUGUSTINA F. "GUSSIE" BOARIO, age 103, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2025 at Beehive Homes of Liberty Township. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on February 8, 1922, daughter of the late Philip and Agostina (Scalia) Rizzo. The daughter of Sicilian immigrants, Gussie was born the eighth of ten children. She was a 1940 graduate of Middletown High School, later attending a year-long stenographer course at Middletown College Business School. She worked various jobs before taking employment with the Federal Government at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1942. She received many citations and commendations for her work and retired as a systems analyst in 1973. On April 22, 1969, she married the love of her life, Russell Boario, whom she met through her work at WPAFB. Russell and Gussie made their home in Kettering together for more than forty years until his passing in 2009. Also known as Tina, she lived a remarkable life filled with love for her family and close friends. In 2023, Tina moved to an assisted living facility in West Chester to be closer to her niece, Margo Leeker and family. Tina leaves behind her niece, Margo Leeker, and nephews and nieces William (Julie Russell) Leeker, Pam (Richard) Painter, Zoe and Willa Painter, along with her husband's relatives in both Pennsylvania and Alaska. In addition to her parents, Gussie was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Boario; siblings, Josephine Rizzo, Marianne (Ed) Dorenbusch, Richard Kincaid, Margaret (Wesley) Page, Frances (Harry) Minor, Anna (Robert) Buirley, Harry (Christine) Rizzo, Blanche Rizzo, Salvatore (Jackie) Rizzo, Philip Rizzo and John Rizzo. Tina's family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to her friends, Carol and Robert Furguson, Mary Parts, as well as her caregivers from Elite Comfort Home Care, Provision Living and Bee Hive Homes of Liberty Township, along with the staff of Suncrest Hospice and Queen City Hospice in Cincinnati for the dedicated, loving care provided to her. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 31, 2025 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-KETTERING, 5980 Bigger Road. A celebration of Tina's life will begin at 11:30. She will be laid to rest aside her beloved Russell at David's Cemetery Mausoleum following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



