Richard Louis Blommel, "Dick," age 87 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023. He was born September 25, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late John and Alberta Blommel. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Winifred Jane Lantz, John "Jack" Blommel, and Edward "Skip" Blommel. Richard is survived by Judith Blommel, dedicated mother to their four children, Richard (Rick) Blommel (Colleen), Jeffrey Blommel, Jonna Blommel Wilson, Randall Blommel. Richard was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio and he was a 1953 graduate of Chaminade High School. He started working at the family business, The Blommel Sign Company, as a teenager where he was an apprentice in training. He continued to work there taking on every role and learning every part of the business for many years, eventually becoming president of the company, continuing the family tradition and business started by his grandfather. He was a long-time member of the Midwest Sign Association, holding the role of president from 1994 -1995. His love for the water and boating took him to Lake Martin in Alabama where he enjoyed his retirement years. Richard loved listening to Big Band and Jazz music and he enjoyed learning and playing a variety of instruments including drums, banjo and trombone. One cherished memory is of Richard playing drums for the band The Letter Carriers at the Island Park band shell. Other hobbies led him to pursue his pilot's license and owning and driving a race car. Richard had a wicked sense of humor and deadpan delivery enjoyed by his children, grandchildren, and friends alike. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life for Richard will be held on Saturday, December 9th, 2023, from 4-7pm at Fricker's on Woodman Drive in the back room. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave an online condolence.



