Blevens, Barbara

Age 89 of Fairfield passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023. She is survived by one daughter, Kathy (Rock) Rutherford. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 11:30AM until time of service (1:30PM) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. For full obit visit www.avancefuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

