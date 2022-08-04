journal-news logo
BLANKENSHIP, Virginia

Virginia S. "Sue" Blankenship, 75, of New Carlisle passed away on July 31, 2022. She was born in Ironton, OH, on January 17, 1947, the daughter of the late John and Grace Tibbs. Sue retired from Tecumseh Local Schools, where she worked in the cafeteria at Park Layne Elementary School. She was an avid chrocheter and loved to cook for her family. Sue also loved going on adventures with her granddaughters. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Blankenship, Sr.; grandson Charles Blankenship III; brothers Donald and Albert; and sisters Margaret, Sarah and Elizabeth. Sue is survived by her sons Daniel (Katie) Blankenship and Dustin (fiancée Kimberly Heil) Blankenship; step-son Charles Blankenship II; grandchildren Addison, Cadence, James, Jon, Rebekah, Andrew, Evan and Allison; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 2-3pm with the service to honor Sue beginning at 3:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


