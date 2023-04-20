Blankenship, Patricia A.



Patricia Ann (Dees) Blankenship passed away at Bickford of Middletown, where she had been a resident for four years, three days short of her 95th birthday. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Blankenship; loving daughter, Eugenie Hughes; infant son, Mark James; her brother, James Dees; her mother, Hattie (Risner) Dees; stepfather, Roy Dees; and father, Walter Dees. Surviving Pat are sister Norma Rogers, of Mason; half-brother, Charles Dees; half-sister, Sherri Hammock; daughter Diane Moore, of Middletown; grandson, Christopher Moore, and great grandson, Aleister Moore, both of Glendale, CA; and granddaughter, Hayley Hughes (Maurice Blaauw), of The Hague, Netherlands. Pat is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat was born at home and she was a graduate of Middletown High School. On May 3, 1947, Pat married James (Butch) Blankenship, and during their 63 years of marriage, the two traveled extensively: they went to the Montréal Olympics in 1976, the World's Fair, cruises on Chesapeake Bay and the Mississippi River, and in their camper, explored nearly every state. Genealogy was a passion for the couple, and they also enjoyed traveling to learn more about the family's history. They spent many summers at their cabin at Lake Cumberland, Kentucky, and everyone was always welcome there. Pat was a talented gardener and loved tending to her flowers at the family's home in Monroe. The couple had season tickets for the Bengals for many years, and a family rule was to never call while Jeopardy was on. Pat worked at Gardner and Armco offices before becoming a homemaker and later worked at Water Refining, Miami-Carey. In her later years, she was an avid reader and kept detailed notes about the tall stacks of books she read. Pat loved music of all kinds and was also a prolific crafter and seamstress, making everything from afghans to ceramics, rugs, and clothes. Granddaughter Hayley remembers fondly a sleeping bag she received as a child shaped like a hot-air balloon. The family will miss Pat's big laugh, wit, and generosity, and stories about all the adventures she was lucky to have throughout her long life. The family would like to thank the staff of Bickford of Middletown, Day City Hospice, and Jen Yaple, from Queen City Skilled Care. Pat will be interred at Woodside Cemetery in a private ceremony at the family's request. We hope to hold a celebration of her life later in the year. In lieu of food, cards, or flowers, we ask that donations be made to All Paws Matter, P.O. Box 694, Middletown, 45042. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

