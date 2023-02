BLANKEN, Elmo



Age 87, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, in Dayton, OH. Born December 08, 1935, in Keokee, Virginia, and he was an Air Force veteran. Survived by one son, Elmer Blanken; one daughter, Beverly Schiermeyer; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. He will be missed. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Bertha May Blanken at Woodland Cemetery, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.