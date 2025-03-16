Blakely, Lewis E. "Jerry"



A life-long resident of Dayton, Ohio, Jerry Blakely passed away quietly on March 12, 2025 at 95 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 66 years, Jean (Selby) Blakely. Surviving him are Scheryl Simms, Kelly (Patti) Blakely, and Dennis (Sharon) Blakely, as well as seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429 between 10 AM and Noon, March 22, 2025. Private graveside services will follow. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). For complete condolences and remembrances please visit www.routsong.com.



