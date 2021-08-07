BLAKELY, Betty

BLAKELY (Oberer),



Betty Jane



Age 97 passed away July 31, 2021. She was born on May 12, 1924, to parents Clarence and Elizabeth (Keller) Oberer who preceded her in death. She lived on Countryside Drive in Beavercreek, Ohio, for over 45 years. In 1996, she moved to



Otterbein - Franklin SeniorLife Community in Franklin, Indiana. Betty was married for



almost sixty years to James (Jim) Harry Blakely (Army) who passed away on May 13, 2008.



Betty has two children, Gary Edward Blakely (USAF) who preceded her in death on March 1, 1990; and Linda Elizabeth Jacobsen of Seymour, Indiana. Her three grandchildren



include Brandon (Ann) Hertler of Greenwood, Indiana, Ethan Hertler (USMC) who also preceded her in death on January 30, 2007, and James Earl Blakely (Aliesha) of Crowley, Texas. Eight great-grandchildren include Isabelle, Abigail, and Addison Hertler of Indiana and Jalynn, Jordan, Kelcey, Marley and Jayce of Texas and cousins and many close friends in Ohio and Indiana.



In Dayton, Betty was a graduate of Parker Co-op Class of 1942. She worked for New Neighbors League, Inc. Betty was active in Beta Sigma Phi, joining in 1945 and then became a life member. She received many honors including Outstanding



Beta Sigma Phi of Dayton in 1948 and the International Award of Distinction in 1991. She was active in the purchase of the Sorority House on Huffman Avenue in Dayton. At the time of her passing, she was an active member of Alpha



Gamma Master Chapter as Torchbearer, the highest degree, in Whiteland, Indiana.



In 1962, the Dayton Daily News honored Betty as the first Women of the Year. She and her daughter returned in 2012 for a 50th celebration of the original event.



Betty and her husband Jim helped organize and begin Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek. She taught the 3-year-old Sunday school class for over 30 years. She was a member



of the "Hall of Servants" at Peace. She is a member of



Resurrection Lutheran Church in Indianapolis.



In Dayton, she volunteered at Miami Valley Hospital and then continued to volunteer at Johnson Memorial Health in



Franklin, Indiana, with over 13,000 hours of volunteer service. In 2015, Betty received The Golden Hoosier Award for her



volunteer service.



In addition, she was a diehard "Red's Fan" with season tickets for 40 plus years.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Gifts be given in Betty's name to either Miami Valley Foundation (Attn: Jenny Lewis), 1 Wyoming Street, Dayton, Ohio 45409 or Johnson Memorial Health Foundation in care of Nursing Scholarships (Attn: Kelsey Kasting), 1125 W. Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana 46131.



A Visitation will take place on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 until the time of services at 1:00 PM. At 1:00 PM there will be a Beta Sigma Phi service



followed by Pastor David Smith conducting the funeral



service. Family Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.

