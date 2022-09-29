BLAKE, Terrill Lamar
"AVO"
Age 44, of Oklahoma City, OK, formerly of Dayton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 noon Friday, September 30, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required). Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.
