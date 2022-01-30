BLAKE (Blevins),



Mary Esther



Age 83, of Miami Township, passed away on January 14, 2022.



She was preceded in death by husband, William A. Blake. Mary was born and raised in Richmond, IN. She graduated from Earlham College, United Theological Seminary and Wright State University. She did post graduate work at the University of Dayton.



She worked in the Urban Ministry Program of the United Methodist Church in Philadelphia, PA.; the Wayne Township Trustee Relief Office in Richmond, IN.; taught art in three schools in the Union County School District, south of



Richmond; was an Assistant Director of Park Side Parish at Park Side Homes in Dayton. She also worked at Daymont West, South Community, Inc., Butler County Mental Health, and Advanced Therapeutic Services, Inc. She was a long time member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Dayton, OH, where she actively participated in United Methodist Women and Second Mile Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Engineers Club in Dayton.



She is survived by close cousins Emily Muye of Miamisburg, OH, and Norman and Carylen Mull of New Paris, OH, step daughter, Patricia Knight of San Pablo, CA, step grandsons of CA, and other cousins, nieces and nephews.



Mary generously donated her remains to Wright State School of Medicine for educational and scientific purposes. A



memorial service will be held at a later date.



Donations may be made in her memory to Fairview United Methodist Church, 828 W. Fairview Ave., Dayton, OH. 45402.

