Blair, Mary

Blair (Osborne), Mary Lou



Mary Lou (Osborne) Blair, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. She was born in Wallins Creek, KY on July 12 to the late E.W.and Bettie Osborne. Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Otis, Earl, Bob, Dub, Olin and Bass Osborne; her sisters, Edith, Alene and Evelyn. She is survived by her husband, of 48 years, Terry Blair; special niece, Beverly Tincher (Kentucky); special son, Steve Agenbroad; special brother and sister, John and Pati Agenbroad (Springboro) and many nieces and nephews.



She moved to Miamisburg in 1976 and was co owner of Smith' Landscape Nursery and Associates Inc. Mary Lou was an American Patriot and Veterans Advocate all of her life. She generously gave and supported youth sports, activities, and charities in Miamisburg. She was a believer of the Pentecostal faith and will be missed by not only her family but all of the Miamisburg Community. A Graveside Service will be Monday, February 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM at Hill Grove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH.



